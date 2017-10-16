New Orleans to welcome city's first female mayor in 300-year history

NEW ORLEANS: After the milestone that took almost 300 years to achieve, New Orleans will finally have its first female mayor.

In a neck-to-neck competition between contenders LaToya Cantrell (City Councilwoman) and Charbonnet (former Municipal Court Judge Desiree), the runoff election is going to take place on November 18.

The results of the preliminary election round named top-two “jungle primary” system showcased Cantrell and Charbonnet receiving 39% and 30% votes, respectively.

Cantrell is perceived as the more promising and progressive candidate out of the two, by local townspeople. Having a strong political background, Cantrell spearheaded the successful 2015 effort to ban smoking in New Orleans’ bars, restaurants and casinos.

“LaToya Cantrell ran a campaign focused on making New Orleans a city that truly works for all its communities, not just a wealthy few,” Joe Dinkin, a spokesman for the Working Families Party, said in a statement.