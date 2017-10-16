Dubai Global Village to kick start its 21st festival in two weeks

Having attracted a record-breaking 5.6 million visitors over 5 months of its operation, Dubai Global Village is set to open its doors to world visitors on November 1, 2017 for its 21st annual festival.

Dubai Global Village is one of the most sought-after successful multicultural festival park in the world. Every year it attracts thousands of visitors who get a chance to experience various countries, their food, culture, traditions, architecture, artifacts, art performances, technology and much more, all inside a single platform.

For 20 years, Dubai’s global village has been treating its guests to live singing and dancing performances, international cuisines, thrilling rides, original hand crafted artifacts and merchandise from countries across the globe.

This festival has something for everyone. Every year it adds to its list of attractions for people of all groups, nationalities, cultures and profiles.

Social media posts have enhanced the guest experience even more as people are able to research with the swipe of their finger about what they want to try and what they want to attend.