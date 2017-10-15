Geostrom is all set to release on Oct 20

Geostorm, an American disaster science-fiction action film is all set for its release next week. Geostorm, the movie, has brought tsunamis, hurricanes, thunderstorms, and temperature changes to life and cause of destruction and chaos to the big screen for fans of science fiction.

Geostorm is film co-written, co-produced and directed by Dean Devlin as his feature film directorial debut.

The film stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Richard Schiff, Robert Sheehan, Daniel Wu, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris and Andy García.

In the movie, global leaders create a network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe following a series of natural disasters.

But the system designed to protect the planet inexplicably starts to attack it and the race is on to find a solution before a devastating "Geostorm" wipes everything out.