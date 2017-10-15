Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Movies

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Geostrom is all set to release on Oct 20

Geostorm, an American disaster science-fiction action film is all set for its release next week. Geostorm, the movie, has brought tsunamis, hurricanes, thunderstorms, and temperature changes to life and cause of destruction and chaos to the big screen for fans of science fiction.

Geostorm is film co-written, co-produced and directed by Dean Devlin as his feature film directorial debut.

The film stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Richard Schiff, Robert Sheehan, Daniel Wu, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris and Andy García.

In the movie, global leaders create a network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe following a series of natural disasters.

But the system designed to protect the planet inexplicably starts to attack it and the race is on to find a solution before a devastating "Geostorm" wipes everything out.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Movies

Bobby Deol becomes part of 'Race 3'

Bobby Deol becomes part of 'Race 3'
New highlights from upcoming film “The Snowman”

New highlights from upcoming film “The Snowman”
'Only the Brave' premiere: Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges honor first responders as

'Only the Brave' premiere: Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges honor first responders as "heroes"
Movie Review: Judwaa 2

Movie Review: Judwaa 2
Load More load more