Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youths in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: In a fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops on Saturday martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir.

The India troops martyred the youths during a siege and search operation in Litter area of the district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the operation is still going on in the area.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets and started forceful demonstrations against the operation.

The protesters raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and pelted stones on the Indian forces.

The security forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring dozens of them.

Clashes between the demonstrators and Indian forces were going on till reports last came in.

Hospital sources said that dozens of people were injured in the operation.

At least three persons were hit by bullets, they said.