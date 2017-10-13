Inside world’s fastest lift

World’s fastest high speed elevator has been tested in China recently. It is capable of travelling at the speed of 75 kilometers per hour.

The record breaking lift is a part of 530 meters tall CTF finance centre, a commercial building in Guangzhou city of China.

Lift was tested with a speed of 72 kilometers per hour with people inside. Specially designed rollers have been implanted on the four corners of the left. These rollers absorb vibrations to prevent them from crossing over and disturbing people.