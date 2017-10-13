Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Inside world’s fastest lift  

World’s fastest high speed elevator has been tested in China recently. It is capable of travelling at the speed of 75 kilometers per hour.

The record breaking lift is a part of 530 meters tall CTF finance centre, a commercial building in Guangzhou city of China.

Lift was tested with a speed of 72 kilometers per hour with people inside. Specially designed rollers have been implanted on the four corners of the left. These rollers absorb vibrations to prevent them from crossing over and disturbing people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    China
    Lifts
    Elevator
Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Dubai police eye the skies with new 'hoverbike'

Dubai police eye the skies with new 'hoverbike'
World luxurious private jet is all set for its first flight

World luxurious private jet is all set for its first flight
Facebook to launch new virtual reality headset, ´Oculus Go´

Facebook to launch new virtual reality headset, ´Oculus Go´
Chinese scientists can identify you by your walk

Chinese scientists can identify you by your walk
Load More load more