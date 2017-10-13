Dubai police eye the skies with new 'hoverbike'

A flying motorcycle that can hover above traffic and be used in rescue scenarios is to become part of the Dubai police force ahead of Expo 2020.

Tech-savvy Dubai police have unveiled a hoverbike capable of flying five metres (16 feet) above the ground.

The high-tech crime-fighting vehicle was shown off to onlookers at a recent tech convention, alongside a prototype robotic car.

When piloted, the hoverbike can fly for up to 25 minutes, hit speeds of up to 70 kph (43mph) and carry up to 300kg (47 stone) of weight.

Without a police officer aboard, it can hit six meters (16 feet) in height. The vehicle was co-developed with Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf.