ECP issues non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a contempt of court case against him.

The chief election commissioner, heading a five-member bench, ordered to produce the PTI chief before the court after arrest in the next hearing fixed for Oct 26.

Later, the ECP adjourned the hearing until Oct 26.

Meanwhile, the PTI said it would challenge the decision in the high court.

Earlier on Sept 15, the ECP had ordered Imran Khan to appear before it but later issued bailable arrest warrants after the PTI chief failed to appear.

In the previous hearing, the PTI chief, in his reply submitted through his lawyer Babar Awan, stated that "I respect the ECP and believe in the supremacy of institutions."

Khan stated that he confirms the apology tendered by his previous counsel, Saqlain Haider, regarding the "contemptuous" remarks, adding that the contempt of court matter is a "closed transaction belonging to the past."

The PTI chief's counsel then requested the ECP to withdraw the show-cause notice issued on September 24.