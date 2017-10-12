New highlights from upcoming film “The Snowman”

New highlights of the upcoming British film “The Snowman” have been released.

Story of this crime thriller revolves around a detective who is in search of a lost woman.

The detective investigates the sudden absence of a woman after the first snow of winter season.

He guessed the involvement of a cunning serial killer called the snowman in the disappearance of lady.

The film will be released on Oct 13 in the UK and on Oct 20 in the US.’