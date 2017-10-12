Thu October 12, 2017
Movies

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

New highlights from upcoming film “The Snowman”

New highlights of the upcoming British film “The Snowman” have been released.

Story of this crime thriller revolves around a detective who is in search of a lost woman.

The detective investigates the sudden absence of a woman after the first snow of winter season.

He guessed the involvement of a cunning serial killer called the snowman in the disappearance of lady.

The film will be released on Oct 13 in the UK and on Oct  20 in the US.’

 

In This Story

