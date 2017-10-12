Thu October 12, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Sohail Tanvir named Pakistan captain for Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named all-rounder Sohail Tanvir as captain for this month’s Super Sixes tournament in Hong Kong.

The traditional Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament is returning this year after an absence of five years. The event will be held at Kowloon Cricket Club on October 28 and 29, reported Geo News.

Along with hosts Hong Kong in the eight-team tournament, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa will take part in the tournament.

Pakistan’s seven-member squad for the tournament includes Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Sami, Anwar Ali, Hammad Azam and Sahibzada Farhan.

Bilawal Bhatti and Sahibzada Farhan are named as reserved players for Pakistan squad while Major (retd) Naeem Akhar Gilani has been appointed as manager for the event.

