Gunbattle leaves two Indian Air Force commandos dead in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two air force commandos and two attackers were killed during a gunbattle Wednesday in occupied Kashmir, the army said, during an upsurge in violence in the disputed region.

The fighting started when soldiers cordoned off a neighbourhood in the northern town of Hajin.

Kashmiris have for years been fighting Indian soldiers deployed in the region, demanding that Kashmir be merged with Pakistan.

Pakistan says it only gives diplomatic support to Kashmiris´ right to self-determination.

Indian forces have martyred tens of thousands of innocent Kashmiris. Web Desk/AFP