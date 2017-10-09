Mon October 09, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 9, 2017

Unique robot that cuts cake

Most of the time cutting a cake into equal halves becomes an impossible thing to do. Children often complain about getting a smaller size of an unequally cut cake.

However, to put an end to this struggle, a robot in Belgium has been invented that fairly cuts cake into equal pieces.

Robot is designed with lego boxes and manages to cut cakes fairly into equivalent sizes with the help of sensors and blade fitted in it.

User will only have to feed the number of pieces required to get cut. All the rest of the work will be done by this robot.

