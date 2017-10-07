Afghan President Ghani likely to visit Pakistan in near future

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to visit Pakistan in the near future on the invitation of Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported Saturday.

According to the report, the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Omar Zakhilwal had told news outlets in Afghanistan and Pakistan that the President Ghani was invited to Pakistan by Gen. Bajwa during his meeting with the Afghan leader in Kabul last week.

Zakhilwal has further added that President Ghani has accepted the invitation extended by the Pakistani military Chief.

It is yet not clear when the visit scheduled to take place with the Afghan government yet to comment regarding the visit, it said.

Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a 'constructive' meeting at Presidential Palace in Kabul on last Sunday.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Omar Zakhilwal in his tweet termed the meeting between the two leaders as constructive, candid, positive, respectful and encouraging.

“Candid, positive, respectful, constructive and encouraging meeting in a long time. I'm proud to have played a facilitating role in all this,” Zakhilwal tweeted.

Afghanistan’s Presidential office in a statement said General Bajwa and Ghani discussed various important issues including security in the region, bilateral relationships, peace and stability, anti-terror efforts, business and transit relationships, and mid-term and long-term relationships between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ghani marked the meeting as a new season of relationships between Afghanistan and Pakistan and said good opportunities of cooperation are being provided and both countries should get the most out of the current situation.