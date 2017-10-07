Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Metro Glue’ seals wounds in a minute!

A new surgical tool was recently developed, and it could possibly replace the need of stitches and staples.

‘Metro Glue’ is elastic surgical glue that can seal a wound within 60 seconds!

This glue can come in handy in case of emergency because of its expediency to close a wound.

Elastic in nature, the glue quickly dissolves after healing and reacts to UV rays as it forms bonds on the surface of human tissue.

‘Metro Glue’ after being tested successfully on animals, proves to be the future of operational instruments used to perform surgeries as it does not break apart, meaning that it can be safely applied to human organs that expand and contract. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Denmark is the next European country to ban Burqas

Denmark is the next European country to ban Burqas
Interesting facts about the British Royal family’s eating habits

Interesting facts about the British Royal family’s eating habits
What if Las Vegas shooter was a Muslim?

What if Las Vegas shooter was a Muslim?
American living in Pakistan planned to take part in attacks on New York

American living in Pakistan planned to take part in attacks on New York
Load More load more