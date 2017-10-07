‘Metro Glue’ seals wounds in a minute!

A new surgical tool was recently developed, and it could possibly replace the need of stitches and staples.

‘Metro Glue’ is elastic surgical glue that can seal a wound within 60 seconds!

This glue can come in handy in case of emergency because of its expediency to close a wound.

Elastic in nature, the glue quickly dissolves after healing and reacts to UV rays as it forms bonds on the surface of human tissue.

‘Metro Glue’ after being tested successfully on animals, proves to be the future of operational instruments used to perform surgeries as it does not break apart, meaning that it can be safely applied to human organs that expand and contract.