Lego themed restaurant of Brick Burger opened in Manila

MANILA: Brick Burger is one-of-its-kind Lego-themed burger restaurant that has opened up in Pasig city in Philippines.

The owner, Jerggs Correa, is a die-hard Lego lover who came up with this idea of a restaurant where everything is about Lego bricks and colors. From the chairs to the windows, table, and even waiters’ dress, everything is done in Lego colors, shape and sizes.

There are Lego sets placed on the tables for Lego lovers to play and eat Lego, both at the same time.

The highlight of the restaurant is the 12 different kinds of burgers that are available in different flavors and their buns look exactly like colorful Lego bricks.

This restaurant is fast growing popularity among children and adults alike. The restaurant also offers Lego-themed sundaes which carries a little Lego man and bricks in it and is a favorite among the diners.