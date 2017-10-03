Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dabbey Wala: Mumbai’s unique lunch delivery service

Mumbai is the largest Indian city having a population of approximately 18 million.

One interesting thing about this populated city is its lunch delivery service known as ‘Dabbey walas’. These people pick up lunch boxes straight from people’s kitchen and deliver it to its rightful owner.

There have been no misplacement cases in the performing of this task. Karan, who is a leader of the ‘dabbey wala’ association, claims that they are 99.9 per cent accurate in delivering the lunch boxes to their correct destinations.

More than 5000 dabbey walas deliver these boxes on a daily basis to around 200000 office going people.

The most popular modes of transportation amongst these dabbey walas are cycle and local trains. Every box carries a particular code that allows its accurate delivery. The code consists of figures and different colors to distinguish it from one another.

From balancing large trays carrying lunch boxes on their head to loading them onto bicycles and trains, these ‘dabba walas’ make up an essential part of the city.

They are an institution on their own. This business has been thriving in India for the past 125 years, when a Parsi banker said he wanted regular home-cooked meals delivered to his office in Fort, south Mumbai.

The city could be facing a storm, or flood but the dabbey wala will make sure that your lunch will reach you on time.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Chinese cities lightened up to celebrate National Day

Chinese cities lightened up to celebrate National Day
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia

When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Folding scooty bike is the answer to all parking problems

Folding scooty bike is the answer to all parking problems
Paris experiments with ´car-free day´ across the city

Paris experiments with ´car-free day´ across the city
Load More load more