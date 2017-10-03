World Bank agrees to launch BRT Yellow Line, revive traffic engineering

KARACHI: With efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the World Bank has agreed to provide financial and technical support to finance BRT Yellow Line and provide expertise and technical support to establish integrated BRT system of different lines.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting held here at CM House today between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with his team and World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan.

The meeting reviewed the overall $1.55 portfolio of the World Bank under which 12 different projects are in progress. The projects in progress are Sindh Agricultural Growth Project $76.4 million, Sindh Irrigated Agri productivity of $187 million, Skill Development Project of $21 million, Second Sindh Education Sector project $400 million, Sindh Public Sector Management Reform $50 million, enhanced Nutrition for Mothers and Child $36.24 million, Sindh Response to Stunting $61.62 million, Sindh Resilience Project $100 million, Karachi Neighbour Improvement Project $86 million, Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project $286.24 million and Sindh Barrage Improvement $188 million.

Special Secretary Irrigation Juanid Memon told the meeting that the Sindh government has initiated Sindh Barrages Improvement Project- Rehabilitation and Modernization of Guddu Barrage with the assistance of the World Bank for Rs20,241 million in which World Bank gives Rs18,271 million while the remaining amount of Rs1970 would be shared by Sindh government.

P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem talking about Sindh water sector improvement project said that the project has achieved availability of water of 1.17 million hectares, benefiting over 380,000 farm-families.

The World Bank Transport Specialists, Mr Said Dahdah gave detailed briefing to the chief minister on different BRT Lines and said that there was dire need to develop an integrated system for all the BRT Lines. There should be an integrated system for bus operation for all the line and an intelligent ticketing system be developed.

The World bank chief said that they were ready to finance Yellow Line BRT if the provincial government develop its road infrastructure right from Dawood Chowrangi of Korangi area to Malir Expressway. On this the chief minister said that he has already approved rehabilitation of the road in new Karachi package of Rs12 billion. “It would be your great support if you finance Yellow Line and provide technical support for the project,” he said.

The chief minister also urged the World Bank Transport Specialist to provide technical support to regulate traffic issues in the City. “This megalopolis city Karachi witnesses traffic jams and traffic management issues,” he said and added that he was keen to resolve them. “We have a traffic engineering bureau in KDA but it also needs to be revived,” he said.

The chief minister also said that he has a plan to restructure Karachi water & sewerage board. The sewerage system of the city has already been approved in a WB-assisted project. “The KWSB is over staffed, their water supply, distribution and bulk systems ae weak and defective,” he said and added he was committed to stand it once again on its feet, therefore he need the technical support of the World Bank.