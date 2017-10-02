Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 2, 2017

Share

Eiffel Tower starts work on anti-terror upgrade

Eiffel Tower starts work on anti-terror upgrade
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Eiffel Tower to go dark for Las Vegas victims

Eiffel Tower to go dark for Las Vegas victims

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower will go dark on Monday night in tribute to the victims of the attacks in Las Vegas and Marseille, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Earlier Sunday, a man knifed two young women to death outside the main train station in Marseille, France´s second-biggest city.

Daesh claimed responsibility for both attacks via the jihadists´ propaganda outlet Amaq, which said they were carried out by its "soldiers". It did not provide any evidence for either claim.

"Tonight we will turn off the Eiffel Tower from midnight in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas," Hidalgo wrote, adding the hashtag "we are united".

The French capital has repeatedly switched off the night-time lights on its most famous landmark to show solidarity with victims of terror attacks from London to Kabul.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Cancer fails to stop teen from taking a food-themed road trip

Cancer fails to stop teen from taking a food-themed road trip
King Salman set for first visit to Russia by a Saudi king

King Salman set for first visit to Russia by a Saudi king
Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?

Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?
Saudi court clears Binladin Group in deadly crane crash

Saudi court clears Binladin Group in deadly crane crash
Load More load more