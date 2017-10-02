Eiffel Tower to go dark for Las Vegas victims

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower will go dark on Monday night in tribute to the victims of the attacks in Las Vegas and Marseille, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Earlier Sunday, a man knifed two young women to death outside the main train station in Marseille, France´s second-biggest city.

Tonight, from midnight, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Marseille and Las Vegas attacks. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/hf42A2Nu76 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) October 2, 2017

Daesh claimed responsibility for both attacks via the jihadists´ propaganda outlet Amaq, which said they were carried out by its "soldiers". It did not provide any evidence for either claim.

"Tonight we will turn off the Eiffel Tower from midnight in homage to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas," Hidalgo wrote, adding the hashtag "we are united".

The French capital has repeatedly switched off the night-time lights on its most famous landmark to show solidarity with victims of terror attacks from London to Kabul.