Sat September 30, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Lion cub bites players hand before match

SOUTH AFRICA: Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin missed his match against South Africa after a lion cub bit his hand on an attempt to pet.

Baldwin was unable to join a 44-25 defeat from South Africa’s team in the Pro14 competition on Friday, prior to an earlier lion bite mishap at a game lodge in the South African city of Bloemfontein.

Team coach Steve Tandy distressed regarding the act, calling it one of the silliest incidents ever been involved in.

When you put your hand into a fence and there’s a lion in there, you can expect to get bit. He had plenty of warning, so it’s pretty stupid on Scott’s behalf. He’s pretty lucky, Tandy said.

The osprey player’s belated withdrawal attained a few stitches to his injury. However, Tandy confirmed Baldwin’s injury free of any medical threat and added that the player would return the next day.

The player faced criticism on social media for sliding his hand into the cage.

Thousands of people joined hands to form China’s national flag

Erdogan sees Israel´s hand in Iraqi Kurdistan vote

Ex-Indian PM Vajpayee's name removed from voter’s list

Iran slaps fuel trade embargo on Iraqi Kurdistan: media

