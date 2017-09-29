Six dead in suicide attack near mosque in Kabul: police

Print Story
KABUL: Six people were killed and 16 others wounded when a suicide attacker posing as a shepherd blew himself up near a mosque in Kabul on Friday, police said.
"The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 metres from Hussainia mosque," General Salim Almas, Kabul´s criminal investigative director, told AFP.
