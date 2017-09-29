Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Six dead in suicide attack near mosque in Kabul: police

Six dead in suicide attack near mosque in Kabul: police

KABUL: Six people were killed and 16 others wounded when a suicide attacker posing as a shepherd blew himself up near a mosque in Kabul on Friday, police said.

"The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 metres from Hussainia mosque," General Salim Almas, Kabul´s criminal investigative director, told AFP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

War fought with harmless weapons in Australia  

War fought with harmless weapons in Australia  
Eiffel Tower to celebrate 300 million visitors

Eiffel Tower to celebrate 300 million visitors
Mumbai commuter stampede leaves at least 22 dead

Mumbai commuter stampede leaves at least 22 dead
Pakistani-origin taxi driver admits to harassing Jemima

Pakistani-origin taxi driver admits to harassing Jemima
Load More load more