Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two Kashmir activists win Rafto Prize for human rights

Two Kashmir activists win Rafto Prize for human rights

OSLO: Two Indian from Occupied Kashmir on Thursday won Norway´s Rafto Prize for human rights for their long-term struggle against violence in the disputed territory, the jury announced.

Parveena Ahanger, nicknamed "The Iron Lady of Kashmir", founded and leads the Association of Parents of Missing Persons after her 17-year-old son was kidnapped by security forces in 1990. She hasn´t heard anything from or of him since.

Her co-laureate, lawyer Imroz Parvez, founded the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) which promotes human rights and non-violence. It has documented the Indian authorities´ use of torture in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rafto Foundation said Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez have long been at the forefront of the struggle against arbitrary abuses of power in Occupied Kashmir that has borne the brunt of escalating violence, militarisation and international tension. 

"Their long campaign to expose human rights violations, promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the intractable conflict in Kashmir has inspired new generations across communities," it added.

The prize of $20,000 (17,750 euros) will formally be presented on November 5 in the western Norwegian town of Bergen.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 people have gone missing since the beginning of the escalation in the 1980s, according to the Rafto Foundation.

Named after the late Norwegian human rights activist Thorolf Rafto, four past winners of the prize (Aung San Suu Kyi, Jose Ramos-Horta, Kim Dae-Jung and Shirin Ebadi) went on to win to Nobel Peace Prize, whose laureate for 2017 will be announced on October 6.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

N. Korean firms in China ordered to close by January

N. Korean firms in China ordered to close by January
Myanmar says poised to take back ´verified´ Rohingya refugees

Myanmar says poised to take back ´verified´ Rohingya refugees
Suicide car bomb kills at least 12 Afghan police

Suicide car bomb kills at least 12 Afghan police
Kite Festival kick-starts in Estonia

Kite Festival kick-starts in Estonia
Load More load more