Wed September 27, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

NFS Payback set to launch on Nov 10

Need for Speed developers have made a comeback with its new version called Need For Speed Payback.

Reports said that the new version would be released on Nov 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and desktop.

The game is designed to escape obstacles and difficult terrain to reach its destination at the fastest speed possible.

The trailer of this adventure-filled game series has been released and is making rounds amongst the game-lovers.

The crew revolves around three players- Tyler, Mac and Jess and the cars owned by the crew have five characteristics- drift, race, off-road, runner and drag.

Payback presents a diverse set of events and challenges set in mountainous, desert and city environments.

There is extra thrill to the story of Payback as compared to Ventura Bay; daring heists and themes of betrayal and revenge are all added in NFS Payback as compared to Need for Speed's Ventura Bay.

 

 

