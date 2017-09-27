NFS Payback set to launch on Nov 10

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Need for Speed developers have made a comeback with its new version called Need For Speed Payback.
Reports said that the new version would be released on Nov 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and desktop.
The game is designed to escape obstacles and difficult terrain to reach its destination at the fastest speed possible.
The trailer of this adventure-filled game series has been released and is making rounds amongst the game-lovers.
The crew revolves around three players- Tyler, Mac and Jess and the cars owned by the crew have five characteristics- drift, race, off-road, runner and drag.
Payback presents a diverse set of events and challenges set in mountainous, desert and city environments.
There is extra thrill to the story of Payback as compared to Ventura Bay; daring heists and themes of betrayal and revenge are all added in NFS Payback as compared to Need for Speed's Ventura Bay.
