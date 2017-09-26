Tue September 26, 2017
Lifestyle

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

Take a break! Robots will cook food

A UK technology company has developed a high-tech kitchen in which robotic hands will prepare meals like a professional sous-chef.

These robots will only need the required dish program along with all the ingredients, after which the rest of the work will be done by robotic arms.

It can be seen in video that the robotic arm is doing all the tasks from cutting objects to stirring spoon in wok, by the help of its motors, grips and sensors.

The most important feature of this robotic kitchen is that after work, the kitchen will also clean itself. Moley’s robotic kitchen is able to cook more than two thousand dishes.

