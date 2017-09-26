Muslim surgeon stabbed outside Manchester mosque forgives attacker

MANCHESTER: A Muslim surgeon who voluntarily treated Manchester bomb victims in May was attacked by an unknown man outside a mosque in a ‘hate crime’ attack.

The kind hearted doctor later said he has forgiven the man who stabbed him.

Consultant Nasser Kurdy, was the messiah to the Manchester Bombing victims, was stabbed from behind with a knife as he walked into Altrincham Islamic Centre in Hale on Monday evening.

The 58-year-old victim suffered a three centimeter wound to the back of his neck and was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital for treatment, where he works as a consultant orthopedic surgeon.

Manchester Police said two men, aged 32 and 54, were arrested within an hour of the attack and said they were treating the incident as a hate crime.

Kurdy, from a Syrian–Jordanian family, has worked as a doctor for four decades after coming to Britain to study medicine in 1977 and working in Perth, Dundee and Northampton before settling in Manchester in 1991.