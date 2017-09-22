Video: sinkhole swallows house in US  

A sinkhole swallowed a woman’s house in US state of Florida and the incident was recorded on camera by the owner of the house.

Elena Hale captured the moment as sinkhole swallowed part of her house in Apopka where she has lived for 49 years.

The video shows part of the side of the home breaking off and falling into the sinkhole.

Elena could only save a few things from her home before the sinkhole swallowed it.