Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister

Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister

MIAMI: Hurricane Maria has left more than 15 people dead in hard-hit Dominica, the small Caribbean island´s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced Thursday.

"So far, we would have buried in excess of 15 people," he told a television network of Antigua and Barbuda, a neighboring country.

The island, which has some 72,000 inhabitants, was hit by the storm at the height of its Category Five power.

Dominica, which is located near the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, has been almost completely cut off from the world.

Skerrit himself had to to be rescued during the hurricane, which blew the roof off his residence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Afghan president says Trump war plan has better chance than Obama´s

Afghan president says Trump war plan has better chance than Obama´s
Saudis call on Myanmar to allow Rohingyas to return

Saudis call on Myanmar to allow Rohingyas to return
World´s richest woman Liliane Bettencourt dies aged 94

World´s richest woman Liliane Bettencourt dies aged 94
Indian professor possesses 145 degrees

Indian professor possesses 145 degrees
Load More load more