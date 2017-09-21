Mid-Autumn Festival: Chinatown illuminated

SINGAPORE: With Mid-Autumn Festival Chinatown is decorated with silk lanterns inspired by the brightly-coloured animal-shaped cellophane lanterns of yesteryear.

During the month-long festivities, which begin on Saturday (Sept 23) and end on Oct 19, over 1,000 handcrafted LED lanterns will be on display along famous Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and South Bridge Road.

The centrepiece is 12m-tall "family tree" adorned with some 60 animal lanterns.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Mooncake Festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Oct 4 this year.