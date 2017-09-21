Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mid-Autumn Festival: Chinatown illuminated

SINGAPORE: With Mid-Autumn Festival Chinatown is decorated with silk lanterns inspired by the brightly-coloured animal-shaped cellophane lanterns of yesteryear.

During the month-long festivities, which begin on Saturday (Sept 23) and end on Oct 19, over 1,000 handcrafted LED lanterns will be on display along famous Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and South Bridge Road.

The centrepiece is 12m-tall "family tree" adorned with some 60 animal lanterns.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Mooncake Festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Oct 4 this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

China raises bullet train speed six years after crash

China raises bullet train speed six years after crash
N Korea´s foreign minister calls Trump´s UN address

N Korea´s foreign minister calls Trump´s UN address "sound of dog barking"
Rescuers in grim search for survivors of Mexico quake

Rescuers in grim search for survivors of Mexico quake
Japan PM says time for North Korea dialogue is over

Japan PM says time for North Korea dialogue is over
Load More load more