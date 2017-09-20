Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Saudi to allow women into stadium for national day

Saudi to allow women into stadium for national day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has invited women to a sports stadium for the first time to attend annual national day celebrations with their families, state media said Wednesday, opening up a previously male-only venue.

Families will be allowed into the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, used mostly for football matches, and seated separately from single men to mark the kingdom´s 87th National Day this weekend.

"The stadium is ready to receive about 40,000 people divided between individuals and families to be seated separately," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a statement, citing the general authority of entertainment.

This marks a shift from previous celebrations in the kingdom where women are effectively barred from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

Saudi Arabia has some of the world´s tightest restrictions on women and is the only country where they are not allowed to drive.

Under the country´s guardianship system, a male family member -- normally the father, husband or brother -- must grant permission for a woman´s study, travel and other activities.

But the kingdom appears to be relaxing some norms as part of its "Vision 2030" plan for economic and social reforms.

In July, rights campaigners welcomed an "overdue" reform by the education ministry to allow girls to take part in sports at state schools.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan bans Khalid Latif for five years over PSL spot-fixing

Pakistan bans Khalid Latif for five years over PSL spot-fixing
Sri Lanka grab automatic 2019 World Cup berth at Windies´ expense

Sri Lanka grab automatic 2019 World Cup berth at Windies´ expense
Holder gives Windies hope in delayed England ODI opener

Holder gives Windies hope in delayed England ODI opener
Sri Lanka name new selectors ahead of Pak series

Sri Lanka name new selectors ahead of Pak series
Load More load more