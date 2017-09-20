Wed September 20, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Trailer: “My Little Pony: The Movie”

A new trailer for “My Little Pony: The Movie” has been released by Lionsgate and it has a villain. The voice actors will make a big screen appearance after working for highly popular ‘Mane 6’ from Discovery Family’s “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” series.

Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Pena, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana have also lent their voices to the project in which the ‘Mane 6’ go on a quest to use the magic of their friendship to discover new friends and thrilling challenges.

The movie also boasts of an original song performance by Sia.

