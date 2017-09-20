Wed September 20, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Huawei surpasses Apple sales

Huawei vs Apple: Chinese giant targets iPhone X in new ad

BEIJING: As the competition between the two major smartphone makers got fierce, China’s tech giant Huawei took a jibe at Apple over the launch of iPhone X in a new ad released recently.

In a Twitter post, Huawei showed an apple being eaten down to the core. The tweet says: "Take the next step with Huawei" and sets the precedent to Huawei's upcoming Mate 10 smartphone on Oct 16.

Huawei's Mate 9 received positive reviews and was launched through retailers like Best Buy and Amazon in the United States.

In another post on Facebook, Huawei made fun of iPhone X's facial recognition feature, and says the "Real AI Phone" is coming out on 16 October 2017.

Huawei stands first among the world's top three sellers of smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research in September, Samsung leads the list followed by Huawei and Apple.

