Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nisar criticises Pakistan foreign policy

Nisar criticises Pakistan foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday took an exception to Pakistani diplomats for failing to take necessary steps ahead of the declaration of BRICS which named militant groups allegedly based in Pakistan as a regional security concern.

He said the last meeting of BRICS, an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which took place in China adopted a resolution against Pakistan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the BRICS meeting was not something that happened suddenly, adding that  India was preparing for the conference for a long time.

 “Meeting took place in friendly country China, but our diplomats kept sleeping. “ Enemy became successful… what are our diplomats good for? ”.

He lamented that a drone attack took place in Pakistan the day the country’s day prime minister held a meeting with US Ambassador.

The former interior minister said there was not even a usual condemnation of the attack from the foreign office.

“Drone attacks are violation of our  independence and sovereignty, and  unacceptable,” he said.

He said Pakistan has more enemies in the world and less friends.

     

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran holds  Nawaz, Zardari responsible for Pakistan’s woes

Imran holds  Nawaz, Zardari responsible for Pakistan’s woes
Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference

Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference
One dies as cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal caught fire

One dies as cosmetics workshop on Shahra-e-Faisal caught fire
Rohingya Muslims: Pakistan asks OIC to play its role

Rohingya Muslims: Pakistan asks OIC to play its role
Load More load more