Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort, US Vice president tells PM Abbasi

NEW YORK: Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday agreed to resolve their bilateral issues through dialogue as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said at a media briefing it was decided during the meeting that a US delegation would visit Pakistan next month.

Tehmina Janjua said the prime minister apprised US Vice President about decisions taken by the Pakistan's National Security Committee after President Trump's policy statement on Afghanistan and South Asia.

She said the two sides also agreed to continue negotiations over the Afghanistan issue. According to Radio Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in his message Pakistan is the part of international efforts against terrorism and it has suffered huge losses in this war.

Mike Pence said in a statement on Twitter he reiterated President Trump's belief that "Pakistan Islamabad has much to gain from partnering with our effort in the region" during his meeting with the Pakistani leader.

Met w/ Pakistani PM Abbasi at @UN. Reiterated @POTUS' belief that "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort" in the region. pic.twitter.com/kTEiSyrZp8 — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 19, 2017

US Vice President Mike Pence was reported to have said "the United States attaches great importance to Pakistan and wants a long term partnership with Islamabad for peace and security in the region".