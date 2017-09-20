Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort, US Vice president tells PM Abbasi

NEW YORK: Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday  agreed to resolve their bilateral issues through dialogue as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session.  

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said at a media briefing it was decided during the meeting that a  US delegation would visit Pakistan next month.

Tehmina Janjua said the prime minister apprised US Vice President about decisions taken by the Pakistan's National Security Committee after President Trump's policy statement on Afghanistan and South Asia.       

She said the two sides also agreed to continue negotiations over the Afghanistan issue.  According to Radio Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in his message Pakistan is the part of international efforts against terrorism and it has suffered huge losses in this war.

Mike Pence said in a statement on Twitter he reiterated President Trump's belief that "Pakistan Islamabad has much to gain from partnering with our effort in the region" during his meeting with the Pakistani leader.  

 

US Vice President Mike Pence was reported to have said "the United States attaches great importance to Pakistan and wants a long term partnership with Islamabad for peace and security in the region".

 

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Donad Trump
    Mike Pence
    UNGA

  • Locations

    US
Advertisement

More From World

Video: Leopard falls into well in India

Video: Leopard falls into well in India
Video: Tourist captures terrifying moment as earthquake strikes Mexico

Video: Tourist captures terrifying moment as earthquake strikes Mexico
Nearly 140 killed in powerful Mexico quake

Nearly 140 killed in powerful Mexico quake
Hurricane Irma death toll up in Florida as recovery underway

Hurricane Irma death toll up in Florida as recovery underway
Load More load more