Tue September 19, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

Chinese workers move 2,000-tonne temple whole during relocation

SHANGHAI: 2000 tonnes main hall of a historic temple was moved as a whole to create more space for visitors, according to Xinua.

Relocation of Shanghai's 135-year-old temple started on September 2 and finished on Sunday. The workers moved the structure 30 meters to the north with the help of rolling tracks. 

Built in 1882, the The Mahavira Hall of Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple was moved 30.66 meters to the north, within the temple, and elevated 1.05 meters. According to the news agency Buddhist statues and relics in the hall were also moved with the hall.

The temple in attracts more than two million visitors a year, with number of daily visitors reach as high as 100,000.

The rare  task of moving the hall was carried out by pumping cement into the foundation of the hall because the old building's foundation was soft. Statues and other relics in the building were stabilized and protected with frames to avoid damage.

According to to the report, in order to avoid damage, precise calculation and analysis throughout the process ensured all parts were moved together and evenl

 

