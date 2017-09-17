Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2017

Share

Family looks to govt for help as noted artiste Iftikhar Qaiser struggles for life at LRH
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Senior actor Iftikhar Qaisar passes away after protracted illness

Senior actor Iftikhar Qaisar passes away after protracted illness

PESHAWAR: Renowned actor Iftikhar Qaisar passed away on Sunday after prolong illness in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, the administration said in a statement.

The actor had been under treatment at the hospital for the last one week after his health deteriorated. Qaiser was suffering from diabetes and stomach disorder for the past several years.

Iftikhar’s son, Hasnain said his father was kept under the open sky for nine hours before being admitted to the hospital ward, only after media reported the matter. However, the hospital administration said the delay was due to Iftikhar's test results.

The actor had received the President's Pride of Performance Award and has acted in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto plays.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Location scout for Netflix's ‘Narcos’ shot dead in Mexico

Location scout for Netflix's ‘Narcos’ shot dead in Mexico
Salman Khan receives Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons

Salman Khan receives Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons
Pakistan-China musicians collaborate in Xinjiang's Muqam Cultural Centre

Pakistan-China musicians collaborate in Xinjiang's Muqam Cultural Centre
New Coke Studio 10 episode to feature four songs

New Coke Studio 10 episode to feature four songs
Load More load more