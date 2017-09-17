Senior actor Iftikhar Qaisar passes away after protracted illness

PESHAWAR: Renowned actor Iftikhar Qaisar passed away on Sunday after prolong illness in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, the administration said in a statement.

The actor had been under treatment at the hospital for the last one week after his health deteriorated. Qaiser was suffering from diabetes and stomach disorder for the past several years.

Iftikhar’s son, Hasnain said his father was kept under the open sky for nine hours before being admitted to the hospital ward, only after media reported the matter. However, the hospital administration said the delay was due to Iftikhar's test results.

The actor had received the President's Pride of Performance Award and has acted in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto plays.