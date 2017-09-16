West Indies cricket team to tour Pakistan in November

LAHORE: Pakistan will host the West Indies in three-match Twenty20 series at the end of November this year, president of the West Indies Cricket Board(WICB), Dave Cameron along with PCB chairman Najam Sethi revealed in a press conference here on Friday.

Talking to media, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said that the agreement with the West Indies Cricket Board has been finalised they have confirmed that they will come to Lahore in November to play three T20 Internationals. adding that the itinerary for the matches against West Indies would soon be announced.

While welcoming the West indies Cricket Board Chairman, Sethi said, "We have been friends for last four years", adding that the tour has been finalised by West Indies Board after being satisfied with security arrangements made for touring world XI and witnessing the excitement of cricket-loving nation.

He informed that Sri Lanka has also confirmed to play a lone T20 international on October 29 in Lahore.

"I am still trying to convince Sri Lanka to play at least two matches in the coming series in Lahore," Sethi said.

It would be the first time since the militants attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009 that Pakistan would witness a proper international season at home, started with the tour by the World XI.

No top Test playing nation has visited Pakistan due to security concerns since the deadly attack on the Sri Lankan team.

Although the PCB did manage to bring Zimbabwe to Lahore for a short limited over series in May, 2015, those matches were not approved by the International Cricket Council.

Sethi said the tour by the West Indies is an important milestone as it would be a proper bilateral series in Pakistan and it would open the windows for the PCB to negotiate with other cricket playing nations.