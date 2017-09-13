 Irma toll jumps to 12 in Florida: official

Print Story
HAVANA: Hurricane Irma weakened slightly on Saturday as it battered Cuba´s northern...
MIAMI: Hurricane Irma killed at least 12 people in Florida when it cut a deadly path of destruction through the idyllic Key islands and deep inland in the southeastern US state, officials said Tuesday.
"Currently, the number of confirmed deaths attributable to Hurricane Irma stands at 12," Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman Alberto Moscoso told AFP, as workers picked through the rubble left by the storm.
