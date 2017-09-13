Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 13, 2017

Share

Hurricane Irma nearing Florida with catastrophic winds, deadly storm surges

Hurricane Irma nearing Florida with catastrophic winds, deadly storm surges
Read More

Hurricane Irma downgraded as it tears into Cuba´s northern coast

HAVANA: Hurricane Irma weakened slightly on Saturday as it battered Cuba´s northern...

Read More
Advertisement

 Irma toll jumps to 12 in Florida: official

 Irma toll jumps to 12 in Florida: official

MIAMI: Hurricane Irma killed at least 12 people in Florida when it cut a deadly path of destruction through the idyllic Key islands and deep inland in the southeastern US state, officials said Tuesday.

"Currently, the number of confirmed deaths attributable to Hurricane Irma stands at 12," Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesman Alberto Moscoso told AFP, as workers picked through the rubble left by the storm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump likely to visit China during November Asia trip -U.S. official

Trump likely to visit China during November Asia trip -U.S. official
Celebrities drum up hurricane relief - and warn on climate

Celebrities drum up hurricane relief - and warn on climate
N. Korea vows to boost weapons programme after sanctions

N. Korea vows to boost weapons programme after sanctions
Trump becomes a grandfather again

Trump becomes a grandfather again
Load More load more