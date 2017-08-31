Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changing ceremony begins

MAKKAH: The annual ceremony to change the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba began today (Thursday) in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform the Hajj. The new cover has been prepared with estimated 150 kg pure gold and 670 kg silk fiber.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year after Fajr prayer on the day of Arafat that is main pillar of the Hajj. The new cover has been prepared with estimated 150kg pure gold that is imported from Germany and 670kg silk fibre which is brought from Italy .

The cover, inscribed with verses from the Holy Quran, is prepared by over 200 weaving experts in Dar-ul-Kiswa factory with the cost of 22 million Saudi riyals (nearly PKR.600 million). While old Ghilaf e Kaaba would be divided into pieces and would be gifted to the foreign dignitaries.

The Governor of Makkah and other important officials and personalities attending the ceremony which started after Fajr namaz with the changing of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba which would take several hours till completion.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and comprises a journey to Makkah to perform religious rituals described in the Holy Quran.