Sports

June 29, 2017

Good News: Sri Lankan cricket team expected to visit Pakistan later this year

ISLAMABAD: With the security situation improving in the country, the Pakistani cricket fans having something to cheer for as the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to tour here at the end of this year.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed that the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to tour Pakistan in November or December.

“Our Sri Lankan counterpart have expressed willingness in sending their team to Pakistan as the security situation is improving in the country,” he said.

He said Sri Lankan team would be playing ODIs and Twenty20s against Pakistan team which would be staged only in Lahore.

“The world had witnessed the type of security that was provided in the high-profile Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final at Lahore. PSL final had proved a great breakthrough in reviving international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

He said World XI team would also be touring Pakistan in September which also includes foreign players from Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

