Thu June 29, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 29, 2017

ICC Women's World Cup begins today in England

Rain forces washout New Zealand clash with South Africa

DERBY: Persistent rain abandoned The Women´s World Cup group-stage match between New Zealand and South Africa which was to be played at Derby here on Wednesday.

The match was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to heavy rain.

Both teams picked up a point apiece to move into the top two places in the table, after South Africa´s tense three-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening match, and New Zealand´s nine-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka.

The tournament sees all eight teams play each other once in the group phase, before the top four teams move into the semi-finals.

