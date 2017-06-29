Rain forces washout New Zealand clash with South Africa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERBY: Persistent rain abandoned The Women´s World Cup group-stage match between New Zealand and South Africa which was to be played at Derby here on Wednesday.
The match was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to heavy rain.
Both teams picked up a point apiece to move into the top two places in the table, after South Africa´s tense three-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening match, and New Zealand´s nine-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka.
The tournament sees all eight teams play each other once in the group phase, before the top four teams move into the semi-finals.
