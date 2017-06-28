Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of policeman’s death in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of the death of traffic policeman, who died from injuries after a serving lawmaker's vehicle ran him over while he was performing his duty in the middle of the road in Quetta last week.

The Chief Justice has summoned detailed from Balochistan police.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s vehicle was speeding along GPO Chowk intersection when it rammed into Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah, who was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which police took action against the death of their colleague.

The photo obtained by Geo News shows MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai sitting in the vehicle which he ran over the policeman, proving he is guilty of the killing.

The MPA was elected to the provincial assembly from Killa Abdullah on PB-13 from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.