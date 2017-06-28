Wed June 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of policeman’s death in Quetta

Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of policeman’s death in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of the death of traffic policeman, who died from injuries after a serving lawmaker's vehicle ran him over while he was performing his duty in the middle of the road in Quetta last week.

The Chief Justice has summoned detailed from Balochistan police.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s vehicle was speeding along GPO Chowk intersection when it rammed into Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah, who was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which police took action against the death of their colleague.

The photo obtained by Geo News shows MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai sitting in the vehicle which he ran over the policeman, proving he is guilty of the killing.

The MPA was elected to the provincial assembly from Killa Abdullah on PB-13 from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Rain brings relief from heat in Karachi

Rain brings relief from heat in Karachi
Army chief assures nations elements behind Parachinar attack to be brought to book

Army chief assures nations elements behind Parachinar attack to be brought to book
‘Emerging Pakistan’ branding on London buses

‘Emerging Pakistan’ branding on London buses
Monsoon spell to continue next 48 hours

Monsoon spell to continue next 48 hours
Load More load more