Bolton century leads Australia to breezy win against West Indies

TAUNTON: An opening partnership of 171 between Nicole Bolton and Beth Mooney paved the way for Australia women to begin their title defence with an eight-wicket win against West Indies here in the fourth One-day International of the Women’s World Cup 2017 here on Monday.

Mooney made 70, while Bolton remained unbeaten on 107 as Australia completed their chase of 205 in 38.1 overs.

After winning the toss, West Indies batted first and four of their top five got starts, but none of them got past fifty, as Australia's bowlers, led by Ellyse Perry, kept striking regular blows to ensure that an innings struggling to get out of second gear never built significant momentum.

Jess Jonassen ended a second-wicket stand of 52 between Matthews and Chedean Nation. Then came a cameo from Deandra Dottin, who put on 34 in 29 balls with her captain Stafanie Taylor for the fourth wicket. Dottin may have just begun to worry Australia's think tank when Perry brought a swift end to her innings.

Having just conceded two successive fours, she came up with the perfect riposte, an inducker that bowled Dottin through the gate.

West Indies, 157 for 4 at that point, simply couldn't pick themselves up, with Taylor finding no support at the other end. The last seven wickets fell for 47 runs, Taylor eighth out for 45 off 57 balls.

Australia were never going to sweat over a target of 205 unless they lost wickets up front. Bolton and Mooney ensured that wouldn't happen, serenely seeing off West Indies' new-ball bowlers.

Mooney led the scoring through two-thirds of the opening stand, bringing up her fifty 2.5 overs before her partner, before Bolton left her in her wake with a blaze of boundaries. Stepping out whenever she saw some flight and punishing the inevitable short balls that followed, Bolton raced from 45 off 69 balls to 92 off 96, her sprint to her third ODI hundred interrupted only by Mooney's dismissal at the other end, bowled by Taylor's offspin.

Taylor picked up another wicket, Meg Lanning miscuing a big hit, but it was only a consolation, as Bolton and Perry steered Australia home with no further drama.