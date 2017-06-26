Pakistan lose Women’s World Cup thriller to South Africa

Leicester: Despite a great fight back by their bowlers, Pakistan lost the thrilling encounter to South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 here at the Grace Road ground on Sunday.

Chasing a modest total of 207, South Africa completed the three-wicket win with six balls remaining after a late collapse.

However, it was the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt (52) and Lizelle Lee (60) who laid the foundation of their victory with a partnership of 113 runs in 30 overs.

Then Pakistan captain Sana Mir made a breakthrough dismissing Lee and wickets began to fall as South Africa lost seven wickets for just 64 runs.

There were three run outs as Sadia Yousuf claimed two wickets for 30 runs while Sana and Bismah Maroof took one wicket each.

Earlier, opener Nahida Khan lifted Pakistan to 206 for eight wickets after being sent into bat by South Africa women captain Dane van Niekerk.

Pakistan women lost their three top order batters for just 61 runs in 18 overs before Nahida found a good partner in Nain Abidi to rescue her team from disaster.

Both added 63 runs for the fourth wicket before Nain departed on 124 in the 34th over. She made 22.

However, Nahida completed her third ODI fifty but later she was run out on 79. Her innings was laced with nine fours and a six.

Asmavia Iqbal also made a significant contribution of 27 runs to see her team cross the 200-run mark.

For South Africa, pacers Moseline Daniels and Shabnim Ismail claimed two wickets each.