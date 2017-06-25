Sun June 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trump wishes Muslims ´warm greetings´ for Eid

Trump wishes Muslims ´warm greetings´ for Eid

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday sent warm greetings" to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan, after his administration broke with the tradition of hosting a White House event to recognize the holy month.

"On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr," Trump said in a statement. "During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill."

"With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values."

Since the Bill Clinton administration, the White House has each year hosted either an event to mark the Eid al-Fitr feast -- which ends the fasting month of Ramadan -- or a meal breaking the dawn-til-dusk fast, known as an iftar.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly rejected a request by his department´s office of religion and global affairs to hold an event for the holiday.

Trump has come under fire for his history of anti-Muslim rhetoric on the campaign trail, that included calls for surveillance of US mosques and an outright ban on Muslims entering the country in the name of national security.

A week after becoming president he issued a ban on travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries, which has been frozen by the US courts after sparking global chaos and outrage.

Yet during a visit to Saudi Arabia last month, Trump softened his tone on Islam, rejecting the idea of a battle between religions in an address before dozens of leaders of Muslim countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

In Pictures: The worst oil tanker fires around the world

In Pictures: The worst oil tanker fires around the world
China urges Afghans, Pakistan to form crisis-management mechanism

China urges Afghans, Pakistan to form crisis-management mechanism
British lawmakers hit by cyber security attack

British lawmakers hit by cyber security attack
Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire: army

Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire: army
Load More load more