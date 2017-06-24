England bowl against South Africa in 2nd T20

TAUNTON, United Kingdom: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Taunton on Friday.

England made three changes from the side that thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the series opener at Southampton on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, as planned was rested, while Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone and Surrey paceman Tom Curran made their debuts in place of batsman Alex Hales and leg-spinner Mason Crane, a debutant at Southampton.

Returning fast bowler Liam Plunkett completed the attack, while Sam Billings was promoted to open alongside Jason Roy.

South Africa also made three changes in a match they had to win to keep the three-match series alive.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorious, leg-spinner Imran Tahir and fast bowler Wayne Parnell were all dropped, with their places taken by Chris Morris, veteran quick Morne Morkel and Dane Paterson.

South Africa were without coach Russell Domingo, who made an emergency return home after his mother was seriously injured in a car accident.



Teams

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Jon-Jon Smuts, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Morne Morkel, Dane Paterson

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Rob Bailey (ENG), TV umpire: Tim Robinson (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)