Defeat from Pakistan deprives Kumble of coaching job

NEW DELHI: Following India’s humiliating defeat from Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, their coach Anil Kumble has resigned from the job.

He stepped down as coach of the defending champions after he decided not to accompany the Indian team to the West Indies for a limited-overs series starting June 23.

Kumble had earlier decided not to accompany the Indian team to the West Indies, citing his commitment to an ICC meeting

He is a part of ICC's cricket committee and has reportedly sent his resignation to CEO of the BCCI.

It has been reported that during the entire Champions Trophy, there was hardly any communication between the coach and captain Virat Kohli during the practice sessions.

It was being widely perceived in the BCCI that after a meeting between India captain and Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - the skipper made it clear that his relationship with the coach has reached a dead end.