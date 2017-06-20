India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against them for celebrating Pakistan’s triumph against India in Champions Trophy final.

The incident took place on Monday in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

According to police sedition charges have been filed against the arrested Muslims who were shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after green shirts defeated India in the final.

Pakistan crushed India by 182 runs in the final of Champions Trophy Sunday and lifted their maiden title.