Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Share

ICC could axe Champions Trophy for more T20 World Cups

ICC could axe Champions Trophy for more T20 World Cups
Read More

Champions warmly welcomed at Lahore Airport

Players of national cricket team, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar  Zaman, Ahmed...

Read More
Advertisement

India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory

India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against them for celebrating Pakistan’s triumph against India in Champions Trophy final.

The incident took place on Monday in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

According to police sedition charges have been filed against the arrested Muslims who were shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after green shirts defeated India in the final.

Pakistan crushed India by 182 runs in the final of Champions Trophy Sunday and lifted their maiden title.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria
Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane

Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane
31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali

31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali
Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push

Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push
Load More load more