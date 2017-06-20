Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Triumphant Pakistani cricketers return to rousing welcome after clinching maiden Champions Trophy title

Triumphant Pakistani cricketers return to rousing welcome after clinching maiden Champions Trophy title

KARACHI: Triumphant Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Rumman Raees were warmly welcomed at Jinnah International Airport following their historic victory as Pakistan decimated India to clinch maiden Champions Trophy title.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, and hundreds of Pakistan cricket team’s fans, bearing flowers gathered in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Airport to greet the winning captain and other players.

 

While, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar  Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad  arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport little earlier , where Ministers of Punjab Assembly, Mayor Lahore, other citizens, including  good numbers of youth received, who historically stunned India in final of  Champions Trophy.

Players were presented with bouquets.

Banners reading "Champion of champions Team Pakistan! Welcome back after such a tremendous victory" were erected at Airport, along with a picture of the team carrying the trophy.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Airport to welcome their heroes who returned home after winning Champions Trophy 2017 title defeating arch-rival India in final.

Fans distributed sweets and chanted ’Pakistan Zindabad’. They took Selfies with their heroes, The citizens on motorcycles and cars, were carrying Pakistani flags and running their vehicles.

Players are returning separately to their hometowns after unavailability of tickets barred them from boarding a flight together. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Mardan roundabout named after Oval hero Fakhar Zaman

Mardan roundabout named after Oval hero Fakhar Zaman
Defeat from Pakistan deprives Kumble of coaching job

Defeat from Pakistan deprives Kumble of coaching job
Troubled Ronaldo gets Madrid court date

Troubled Ronaldo gets Madrid court date
Azhar Ali thanks Indian legends Virat Kohli, Dhoni ,Yuvraj for spending time with his kids

Azhar Ali thanks Indian legends Virat Kohli, Dhoni ,Yuvraj for spending time with his kids
Load More load more