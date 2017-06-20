Triumphant Pakistani cricketers return to rousing welcome after clinching maiden Champions Trophy title

KARACHI: Triumphant Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Rumman Raees were warmly welcomed at Jinnah International Airport following their historic victory as Pakistan decimated India to clinch maiden Champions Trophy title.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, and hundreds of Pakistan cricket team’s fans, bearing flowers gathered in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Airport to greet the winning captain and other players.

While, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport little earlier , where Ministers of Punjab Assembly, Mayor Lahore, other citizens, including good numbers of youth received, who historically stunned India in final of Champions Trophy.

Players were presented with bouquets.

Banners reading "Champion of champions Team Pakistan! Welcome back after such a tremendous victory" were erected at Airport, along with a picture of the team carrying the trophy.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Airport to welcome their heroes who returned home after winning Champions Trophy 2017 title defeating arch-rival India in final.

Fans distributed sweets and chanted ’Pakistan Zindabad’. They took Selfies with their heroes, The citizens on motorcycles and cars, were carrying Pakistani flags and running their vehicles.

Players are returning separately to their hometowns after unavailability of tickets barred them from boarding a flight together.