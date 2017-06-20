Car crashes into police van on Paris´s Champs-Elysees

Print Story
PARIS: Paris police on Monday said they were dealing with an incident on the Champs Elysees in the city centre as a Reuters witness saw officers cordon off an area near the avenue and close to the presidential Elysee palace.
The announcement on a police Twitter account advised the public to avoid the area, and came after people took to social media to report that a car had caught fire in the area.
