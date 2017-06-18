Pakistan on verge to surprise by lifting their first Champions Trophy title

KARACHI: India- Pakistan cricket match is always a treat to watch. It has unprecedented memories, records that are always to be cherished. What could be the thriller in the making as the cricket fans await the final clash of the ICC Champions Trophy to be played between Pakistan and India on Sunday, at The Oval.

This match brings along with it sparks of commercial ratings, advertisements, money, sponsorship and most importantly viewership. Even the ICC schedules Pak-India clash but for the fans, more than the rating it has much greater importance, to see their respective team performing well and thrashing the opponent brutally.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for Pakistan was mix of emotions, embarrassment, flukes, luck, hard work and more pertinently the prayers. The opening match for Pakistan against the arch rivals India was full of embarrassment as the formers were crushed by the powerful Indian batting line up by 124 runs. However, in the match against South Africa, followed by exceptional bowling by Hasan Ali, rain played its due role letting the national side winning by DLS (Duck- Worth and Lewis System) being 19 runs ahead.

Match against Sri Lanka for Pakistan was also the icing on the cake, as the Green Shirts curtailed the Sri Lankan team to 235 odd runs. Chasing the target, Pakistan team once again proved itself mercurial as batting line collapsed after a cemented start provided by the emerging opener in making Fakhar Zaman scoring half century. Sarfaraz Ahmed the Pakistani skipper made 61 odd runs along with the resilient knock by Muhammad Amir who stood over the crease for his 28 runs.

Followed by luck, fluke, the best display of cricketing skills of the national team was against the mighty English side in semi-finals. No one expected Pakistan to be on the top of the game as Pakistan was able to rerstrict England to 211, something that was not even thought of, even by the cricket pundits. This victory over the England by 8 wickets was over whelming and one of the great achievements.

However the problem for Pakistan lies over the row of poor performance by the middle order batting line up. If Pakistan wants to lift the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time it must ensure that the middle order batting must click. Otherwise it would be curtains for the national side. To suppress India, Pakistan has to set a colossal target that could send tremors to Indian dressing room along with lethal fast pace bowling attack, backed by proper fielding.

On contrary, India is eyeing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli to register one more triumph against the Green Shirts. However, India’s bowling attack on its day can be vulnerable if exploited well. Pakistan all has to do is to play in accordance with the required rate, not letting the rate of runs to dictate them. Pakistan owes the stain of defeat gifted by the Indian team in their group match encounter. Pakistan all need to do is to give a befitting response just by playing like the lions that are hungry for runs, wickets and most importantly hungry to win the hearts of the Pakistani nation.

Brian Lara, one of the cricketing legends, has said that Pakistan can surprise in the final against India. The lowest ranked team in the tournament, defying all odds, is playing the final and is on the verge to surprise the nation by lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time.