Fri June 16, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 14, 2017

Young British Pakistani boxer signs first contract, to follow in footsteps of Amir Khan 

Boxer Amir Khan fires dad, uncle from management team

SAN FRANCISCO: Boxer Amir Khan has decided to remove his father, uncle and best friend from his...

Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan attacked in road rage incident  

MANCHESTER: British boxing champion of Pakistan origin Amir Khan was attacked by a group of men when a car rammed into his Range Rover, Geo News reported.

Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan, 30, was attacked by a group of men in his hometown of Bolton in Greater Manchester, when his flash 4x4 was hit by another car.

It is learnt that violence erupted when the two parties confronted each other over the collision.  And several men set on Khan with one man throwing a punch in his direction.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, which took place at Friday night.

International media said citing a Manchester Police spokeswoman, 'We were called to reports of road rage incident/assault.

“It appears the person driving has made a wrong turn and this has angered the person behind them and there's been an altercation.”

