Fri June 16, 2017
World

REUTERS
June 14, 2017

UAE says "no military component" to actions against Qatar - envoy

WASHINGTON: The United Arab Emirates´ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday there was no military component to steps taken by Arab powers against Qatar, whom they accuse of supporting terrorism.

"There is absolutely no military component to anything that we are doing," Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba told reporters in Washington.

"I have spoken and seen (US Defense Secretary) General (Jim) Mattis four times in the last week, we’ve given them our complete assurance that the steps we have taken will not affect in anyway Al Udeid base or any operations supporting or regarding the base," Otaiba said.

Doha denies these charges.

